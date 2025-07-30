July National Charter: A blueprint for democratic rebirth

In the wake of the student-led uprising in July-August 2024, Bangladesh stands at a historic crossroads, with an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild its democratic institutions from the ground up.

Meanwhile, representatives of various political parties, alliances, and civic forces have reached a national consensus under the initiative of the National Consensus Commission, led by Chief Advisor to the interim government, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

This consensus, crystallized in the July National Charter 2025 (Draft), outlines a far-reaching framework for reforming the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, public administration, police, and anti-corruption commission. It reflects the will of a people who, after over half a century since the Liberation War of 1971, continue to struggle for a democratic structure based on equality, dignity, and social justice.

The road to reform

The failure to institutionalize democracy over the past five decades—marked by repeated disruptions, weak institutions, and the systemic politicization of state mechanisms—culminated in the authoritarian grip of governments in the past.

Against this backdrop, the anti-discrimination movement led by students erupted in July-August 2024, uniting citizens across the country in a mass uprising. The sacrifices of the martyrs and the injured in the uprising succeeded in toppling the Awami League government, igniting a national desire to rebuild state structures on a democratic foundation.

Institutional response

Following the uprising, the interim government assumed power on August 8, 2024, under the constitutional provision of Article 106, guided by Supreme Court opinions. On October 7, 2024, the government issued a directive to form six reform commissions— Constitution Reform Commissions, Electoral Reform Commissions, Judiciary Reform Commissions, Public Administration Reform Commissions, Police Reform Commissions, and the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission. All six commissions submitted their recommendations by 31 January 2025.

To build broad-based political consensus on these reforms, the government established a National Consensus Commission on 12 February, 2025, chaired by Dr Yunus, with members drawn from each reform commission. This commission was tasked with engaging political parties in dialogue and preparing an actionable framework for structural transformation.

Consensus-building process

The commission began work on February 15, 2025. By February 28, printed copies of the six commission reports were distributed to all political parties. On March 5, a spreadsheet listing 166 key recommendations (excluding police reforms, deemed administratively implementable) was shared with 38 parties for feedback. These included 70 recommendations on constitutional reform, 27 on elections, 23 on the judiciary, 26 on public administration, and 27 on anti-corruption measures.

A total of 35 parties submitted their views—many with detailed analyses. Between March 20 and May 19, the commission held 44 meetings with 32 parties and coalitions, often engaging the same groups multiple times. A second round of consultations followed, focused on 20 priority issues.

From these exhaustive deliberations emerged the July National Charter 2025, a consensus document drafted as a tribute to the martyrs and participants of the 2024 mass uprising and reflecting the people’s collective aspirations for justice, transparency, and democratic governance.

A common commitment

Through this charter, political representatives have agreed on the necessity of legal, institutional, and constitutional changes across all branches of governance. The document formalizes a joint commitment to:

Fully implement the charter as a reflection of public aspiration and the sacrifices made during the 2024 uprising.

Undertake all constitutional amendments and legal changes necessary to implement the reforms concerning governance, elections, judiciary, administration, policing, and corruption control.

Complete these reforms within two years of forming the next elected government.

Provide full legal and constitutional guarantees at every stage of implementation.

Ensure sustainability and durability of reforms through legal codification.

Include appropriate constitutional recognition of the historic significance of the 2024 democratic uprising.

The full list of agreed reforms will be appended following the conclusion of the second phase of dialogue.

As Bangladesh enters a new chapter, the July National Charter 2025 stands as a declaration of democratic renewal and a solemn pledge to honor the lives lost in the pursuit of a just and accountable state.