NCC: Political parties must commit to implement National Charter in 2yrs

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) will seek formal commitments from political parties to fully implement the "July National Charter 2025" within two years.

The NCC on Monday sent the draft parts of the July National Charter (Reform Charter) to political parties to review them.

According to the draft, political parties will sign the National Charter, making a commitment to its implementation.

The draft includes the context of the July Charter, formation of the reform commissions, formation and responsibilities of the National Consensus Commission, and a proposed declaration of commitment from the parties.

However, agreed-upon reform proposals will be incorporated into the final document after the ongoing second round of discussions concludes.

“We have sent the draft parts of the charter to the political parties for review. Matters (agreed reform recommendations) on which consensus is reached will be incorporated into the final version after the ongoing dialogue ends,” NCC Vice Chair Prof Ali Riaz told the media.

According to the draft, the parties will pledge to implement fully the charter prepared based on a consensus through a long process, reflecting public aspirations following a long democratic struggle and sacrifices made by countless people.

The declaration further states that the political parties will make a commitment to carry out reforms proposed in the charter, including those related to the Constitution, judiciary, electoral system, public administration, police and anti-corruption frameworks, through necessary constitutional amendments, legal changes and policy reforms.

It adds that the government formed after the next general election must be responsible for implementing these reforms within two years after the adoption of this charter to ensure their sustainability of the reforms.

As per the declaration of commitments, the historic significance of the 2024 anti-discrimination, democratic movement and mass uprising must be given due recognition in the Constitution.