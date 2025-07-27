Reform dialogue resumes; formation of police commission among agenda

The 19th day of the National Consensus Commission’s second-phase meeting with political parties is currently underway.

The discussion commenced at 11:15am on Sunday, at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Leaders from various political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP, are participating in the meeting.

Sunday's agenda focuses on proposals concerning the fundamental principles of state governance, the expansion of citizens’ fundamental rights and the establishment of a Police Commission.

The session began with an inaugural speech delivered by Professor Dr Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission.

Following the discussion, Professor Ali Riaz will first hold a formal briefing with journalists, after which representatives of the political parties are also scheduled to brief the media.

Noatbly, the National Consensus Commission was established to facilitate constitutional amendments.

The commission is chaired by Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government.

The commission’s activities commenced on February 15.