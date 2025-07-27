Sunday, July 27, 2025

Reform dialogue resumes; formation of police commission among agenda

Leaders from various political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP, are participating in the meeting

Ali Riaz speaks to reporters after the 11th day of second-round talks on Thursday, July 10, 2025, between the Commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy, noting the Constitution places few limits on the presidents power to appoint the chief justice. Photo: PID
Update : 27 Jul 2025, 12:23 PM

The 19th day of the National Consensus Commission’s second-phase meeting with political parties is currently underway.

The discussion commenced at 11:15am on Sunday, at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Leaders from various political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP, are participating in the meeting.

Sunday's agenda focuses on proposals concerning the fundamental principles of state governance, the expansion of citizens’ fundamental rights and the establishment of a Police Commission.

The session began with an inaugural speech delivered by Professor Dr Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission.

Following the discussion, Professor Ali Riaz will first hold a formal briefing with journalists, after which representatives of the political parties are also scheduled to brief the media.

Noatbly, the National Consensus Commission was established to facilitate constitutional amendments.

The commission is chaired by Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government.

The commission’s activities commenced on February 15.

political partiesAli RiazNational Consensus Commission
