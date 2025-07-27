EC calls for applications for registration of election observation organizations

Under the framework of the Election Observation Policy 2025, the Election Commission (EC) of Bangladesh has invited applications from interested and eligible non-governmental organizations (NGOs) seeking registration as election observation entities.

The call for applications was issued in a notice signed by Md Shariful Alam, director of Public Relations at the Election Commission, on Sunday.

According to the notice, NGOs wishing to observe electoral activities will be granted registration for a period of five years.

During this tenure, registered organizations will be permitted to observe national parliamentary elections as well as local government polls.

Interested organizations must submit a duly completed application form (Form EO-1) to the Senior Secretary, Election Commission Secretariat, Agargaon, Dhaka, no later than 5pm on August 10, during official office hours.

The application form can be collected from the Public Relations Section (Room 105) of the Election Commission Secretariat or downloaded from the EC’s official website: www.ecs.gov.bd.

Eligibility criteria

The applicant organization must be registered under the relevant laws of Bangladesh.

Only organizations working to promote democracy, good governance and human rights are eligible to apply.

The organization’s constitution must include a commitment to raising public awareness and disseminating information on free, fair, and impartial elections.

Organizations will be deemed ineligible if any of their chief executives, board members, or management committee members are directly affiliated with a political party.

The chief executive and members of the governing board must also submit affidavits affirming that they have no political affiliations.

Organizations whose names are identical to, or confusingly similar to, those of national or international entities will be considered ineligible. In cases where an organization’s name resembles that of an international or regional body, a written no-objection certificate must be submitted by the concerned entity.

Required documents to attach with application

The organization’s constitution approved by the registering authority

A list of the approved trustee board or executive committee members

A certified copy of the registration certificate (attested by a first-class gazetted officer)

Proof of the organization’s registered address and, if necessary, its updated documentation

Name and address of the registering authority, along with the list of approved operational activities

Annual work plans and activity reports for the past two years

No-objection certificates from domestic or foreign partner organizations, where applicable

The notice further states that incomplete, erroneous or late applications will be considered invalid.

For additional information, applicants are advised to contact the Public Relations Section of the Election Commission Secretariat (Room 105).