Two teachers killed in Milestone tragedy to receive state honours

Two teachers of Milestone School and College killed in Monday's air force jet crash at the institute in Dhaka's Uttara will be awarded state honours.

This decision came at an Advisory Council meeting held on Thursday, chaired by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon.

At the beginning of the meeting, a condolence motion was adopted in memory of those who died in the crash. A minute of silence was observed to honour their souls, followed by prayers seeking forgiveness and peace for the departed.

The meeting also decided to provide full support to the families of those killed and to the injured in the Uttara plane crash. The Ministry of Education will coordinate with the school authorities to determine the next steps.

Meanwhile, the details of the state honours for the two teachers will be finalized very soon.

Special prayers will be held at all religious institutions on Friday, seeking forgiveness for the souls of the deceased and recovery for the injured. The Ministry of Religious Affairs will coordinate the arrangements for this nationwide observance.