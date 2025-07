Yunus holding meeting with 13 political leaders

A day after meeting with leaders of four major political parties, Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus sat in another meeting with leaders from 13 other political parties on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting is being held at the state guest house, Jamuna, according to the Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary, Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

He said Syed Hasibuddin Hossain from the Rashtra Sangskar Andolon, Zonayed Saki from Ganosamhati Andolon, Mojibur Rahman Monju from AB Party, Shahidullah Kaisar from Nagorik Oikko, Nurul Haque Nur from Gono Odhikar Parishad, Redwan Ahmed from LDP, Dr Ahmad Abdul Kader from Khelafat Majlis, Saiful Haque from the Biplobi Workers Party, Tania Rob from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Shahadat Hossain Selim from the 12-Party alliance, Bazlur Rashid Firoz from Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (Basad), Ruhin Hossain Prince from CPB, and Dr Mizanur Rahman from Gono Forum are there in the meeting.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, the chief adviser had a meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain and Islami Andolan Bangladesh Presidium Member Prof Ashraf Ali Akon and Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman.