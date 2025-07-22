Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dhaka deputy civil surgeon appointed focal point for info on casualties in jet crash

According to the ISPR, 31 people have been killed in the plane crash and 165 of the injured are now undergoing treatment at 10 hospitals in the capital

Fire service personnel recovering the wreckage of the F-7 training jet that crashed at Milestone School and College. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 05:25 PM

The government has appointed a focal point of contact for necessary information regarding the deaths and injuries in Monday’s plane crash at Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara area. 

Dhaka Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sharker Farhana Kabir was appointed as the focal point and her mobile number is +8801792744325, said a government press release.

The death toll has risen to 31 people including 25 children, a pilot and a teacher after Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) FT-7 BGI fighter aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in the capital's Uttara area on Monday afternoon. 

According to the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), 31 people have so far been killed in the plane crash till 12pm on Tuesday and 165 of the injured are now undergoing treatment at 10 hospitals in the capital.  

Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Health and Family Welfare in a press briefing at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning also said that 25 children, a pilot and a teacher were among the deceased.

Topics:

ISPRMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Singaporean medical team arriving to observe jet crash victims

Advisers forced to retreat into Milestone amid student protest

‘My daughter will never fall asleep hugging me again’

Police use tear gas, sound grenades during clash with students at Secretariat

HC orders formation of expert committee to probe aircraft tragedy, issues rule on compensation

Mahfuj Alam: Education secretary already removed

Latest News

Heatwave hits water, electricity supplies across much of Iran

Singaporean medical team arriving to observe jet crash victims

Advisers forced to retreat into Milestone amid student protest

The unmournable

‘My daughter will never fall asleep hugging me again’

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x