Dhaka deputy civil surgeon appointed focal point for info on casualties in jet crash

The government has appointed a focal point of contact for necessary information regarding the deaths and injuries in Monday’s plane crash at Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara area.

Dhaka Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sharker Farhana Kabir was appointed as the focal point and her mobile number is +8801792744325, said a government press release.

The death toll has risen to 31 people including 25 children, a pilot and a teacher after Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) FT-7 BGI fighter aircraft crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in the capital's Uttara area on Monday afternoon.

According to the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), 31 people have so far been killed in the plane crash till 12pm on Tuesday and 165 of the injured are now undergoing treatment at 10 hospitals in the capital.

Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Health and Family Welfare in a press briefing at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning also said that 25 children, a pilot and a teacher were among the deceased.