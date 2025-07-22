Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Mahfuj Alam: Education secretary already removed

Mahfuj Alam said the government is committed to accepting any fair demand

Siddique Zobair. Photo: UNB
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 04:33 PM

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam on Tuesday said the education secretary has already been removed.

The removal of education secretary (senior secretary) Siddique Zobair came amid controversy over the postponement of the ongoing HSC examinations.

Mahfuj Alam said the government is committed to accepting any fair demand.

"A committee is being formed soon to conduct a full investigation into the Milestone tragedy. The investigation committee will be formed by coordinating the six-point demands of the students," Mahfuj said in a post from his verified Facebook account.

Topics:

Mahfuj AlamMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Singaporean medical team arriving to observe jet crash victims

Dhaka deputy civil surgeon appointed focal point for info on casualties in jet crash

Advisers forced to retreat into Milestone amid student protest

‘My daughter will never fall asleep hugging me again’

Police use tear gas, sound grenades during clash with students at Secretariat

HC orders formation of expert committee to probe aircraft tragedy, issues rule on compensation

Latest News

Heatwave hits water, electricity supplies across much of Iran

Singaporean medical team arriving to observe jet crash victims

Dhaka deputy civil surgeon appointed focal point for info on casualties in jet crash

Advisers forced to retreat into Milestone amid student protest

The unmournable

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x