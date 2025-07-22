Mahfuj Alam: Education secretary already removed

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam on Tuesday said the education secretary has already been removed.

The removal of education secretary (senior secretary) Siddique Zobair came amid controversy over the postponement of the ongoing HSC examinations.

Mahfuj Alam said the government is committed to accepting any fair demand.

"A committee is being formed soon to conduct a full investigation into the Milestone tragedy. The investigation committee will be formed by coordinating the six-point demands of the students," Mahfuj said in a post from his verified Facebook account.