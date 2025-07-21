Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Yunus mourns losses in aircraft crash at Milestone School

He wished the injured a quick recovery and directed authorities to respond with utmost urgency

File image of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7BGI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital.

The chief adviser wrote on his official Facebook page: "I express my deepest sorrow and profound condolences over the tragic accident involving the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7BGI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today, which resulted in casualties."

He noted that the incident caused irreparable losses, including to members of the Air Force, as well as to students, guardians, teachers, staff of the institution, and others.

He said the incident is a moment of profound grief for the nation.

He wished a swift recovery for the injured and instructed the concerned authorities, including hospitals, to handle the situation with utmost seriousness and care.

The chief adviser further added: "The government will take all necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and will ensure every form of assistance to those affected."

 

Topics:

Muhammad YunusAircraft crashMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

BAF pilot critically injured in Uttara aircraft crash

Uttara plane crash: Burn institute overwhelmed

BAF aircraft crash: Emergency service centre opened at burn institute

Sorrow, panic grip burn institute after air force jet crash injures dozens of children

Emergency hotline opened at burn institute after BAF plane crash

Metro coach reserved for victims of Milestone College plane crash

Latest News

BAF pilot critically injured in Uttara aircraft crash

Uttara plane crash: Burn institute overwhelmed

BAF aircraft crash: Emergency service centre opened at burn institute

Sorrow, panic grip burn institute after air force jet crash injures dozens of children

Bank Asia, Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View to offer privileges for cardholders

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x