Yunus mourns losses in aircraft crash at Milestone School

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7BGI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital.

The chief adviser wrote on his official Facebook page: "I express my deepest sorrow and profound condolences over the tragic accident involving the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7BGI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today, which resulted in casualties."

He noted that the incident caused irreparable losses, including to members of the Air Force, as well as to students, guardians, teachers, staff of the institution, and others.

He said the incident is a moment of profound grief for the nation.

He wished a swift recovery for the injured and instructed the concerned authorities, including hospitals, to handle the situation with utmost seriousness and care.

The chief adviser further added: "The government will take all necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and will ensure every form of assistance to those affected."