Yunus joins army’s selection board program

Prof Yunus addressed army officials on the occasion

Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 02:21 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday joined the ‘Army Headquarters Selection Board-2025’ program at the Army Headquarters in the capital.

Prof Yunus addressed the army officials on the occasion, the chief adviser's press wing said.

Muhammad YunusBangladesh Army
