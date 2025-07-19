Saturday, July 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Jahangir: Bodies may be exhumed if necessary in Gopalganj incident

The home adviser also said that investigation committee would determine whether there was any administrative negligence in the Gopalganj incident

Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 02:25 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that the bodies buried in Gopalganj will be exhumed for post-mortem examinations if necessary as the bodies of the victims were taken away by their families in Gopalganj without conducting any post-mortem.

However, a post-mortem was carried out on the individual who died in Dhaka.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists on Saturday, after inspecting operations at the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The home adviser also said that the investigation committee would determine whether there was any administrative negligence in the Gopalganj incident.

He visited the airport to assess the manpower needs in immigration ahead of the opening of the third terminal. However, he said he did not have information about when the terminal would be opened or inaugurated.

Topics:

GopalganjHazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury
Read More

Fresh case filed over Gopalganj violence; 360 arrested so far

Curfew extended in Gopalganj

Shafiqul: Govt doing everything lawfully in Gopalganj

Curfew relaxed for 14 hours in Gopalganj

Curfew to remain in place in Gopalganj till 6am on Saturday

Case filed over arson attack on police vehicle in Gopalganj

Latest News

Tarique urges all to stay alert against election sabotage plot

Jamaat-e-Islami pledges transparency in Suhrawardy Udyan rally

VOICE hosts workshop to promote online safety and inclusion

Four die in Khulna from excessive alcohol consumption

Bangladesh rout Sri Lanka again to stay on course for title

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x