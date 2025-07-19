Jahangir: Bodies may be exhumed if necessary in Gopalganj incident

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that the bodies buried in Gopalganj will be exhumed for post-mortem examinations if necessary as the bodies of the victims were taken away by their families in Gopalganj without conducting any post-mortem.

However, a post-mortem was carried out on the individual who died in Dhaka.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists on Saturday, after inspecting operations at the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The home adviser also said that the investigation committee would determine whether there was any administrative negligence in the Gopalganj incident.

He visited the airport to assess the manpower needs in immigration ahead of the opening of the third terminal. However, he said he did not have information about when the terminal would be opened or inaugurated.