Govt urges all to avoid misleading narratives, uphold public harmony

The government on Thursday urged all quarters to refrain from spreading misleading or factually inaccurate narratives, in any form, that end up creating confusion and disrupting harmony amongst the people.

The government made the call taking note of certain media reports claiming that the ancestral property of the renowned filmmaker and author Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh - originally owned by his grandfather, the distinguished litterateur Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury - is being demolished by Bangladeshi authorities.

Drawing on the factual and meticulous re-examination of all records, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said detailed inquiry into the archival records re-confirmed that the house in question never had any relation with the ancestors of the esteemed laureate Satyajit Ray.

It was built by a local Zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury, next to his bungalow house "Shashi Lodge", for his employees.

Upon the abolition of the zamindari system, it came under the control of the government.

The government later allocated it to the Bangladesh Shishu Academy.

Ever since, the house has been used as the office of the District Shishu Academy, said the Ministry in a media release.

And, the land itself was non-agricultural government (Khas) land and leased to Shishu Academy on a long term basis.

The district authorities have reviewed the land records related to the house and confirmed that - as per the past records - the land belongs to the government and has no association with the Ray family whatsoever.

Local senior citizens and respected people from various communities also attested that there is no known historical connection between the Ray family and the house and land currently leased to the Shishu Academy, said the MoFA.

The house is not listed as an archaeological monument, either, said the government.

However, the road in front of the house, "Harikishore Ray Road", is named after Satyajit Ray's great-grandfather Harikishore Ray, the adoptive parent of Satyajit Ray's grandfather Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury.

The Ray family had a house on Harikishore Ray Road, which they had sold long ago and thus no longer exists.

A multi-storied building was constructed there by the new owner.

The building that is now being demolished was dilapidated, risky and unusable.

Since 2014, the Shishu Academy had shifted to a rented property elsewhere in Mymensingh city and the abandoned house became a den for unlawful activities by local anti-social elements.

"Hence, an initiative was taken to construct a semi-permanent building at the site in the first half of 2024. Later, following due process, Bangladesh Shishu Academy accorded permission to the District authorities to remove the old, dilapidated building through an auction," the government said.

As per the decision of the Auction Committee, the general public was "widely notified" through national and local newspapers, on March 7, 2025.

On Wednesday afternoon, the deputy commissioner of Mymensingh convened a discussion participated by senior citizens, literary and cultural personalities, journalists and other distinguished members of the local community.

"During the meeting, eminent writer Kangal Shahin elaborated how the dilapidated building, which is under the authority of Bangladesh Shishu Academy and being demolished, does not belong to Hari Kishore Ray or Satyajit Ray," the government said.

Prof Bimal Kanti Dey, a respected member of the civil society in Mymensingh, shared additional details about the misperception about the house belonging to the Ray family.

Local poet and writer Farid Ahmed Dulal also affirmed that the house has no connection with Satyajit Ray or his family.

All present unanimously supported the construction of a new building for the Shishu Academy considering the benefit of the children of Mymensingh and urged it to proceed without delay.

All attendees were in unequivocal agreement that the abandoned building of the Bangladesh Shishu Academy has no historical or familial ties with Satyajit Ray or his family, the government said.

In this regard, Swapan Dhar, an archaeology researcher from Mymensingh, also said that the house in question is not the ancestral home of Satyajit Ray, said the ministry.

The government of India on Tuesday said they are willing to cooperate with the government of Bangladesh for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh.

"We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished," said the Ministry of External Affairs in its reaction.

The property, presently owned by the government of Bangladesh, is in a state of disrepair, said the Indian government.

Given the building’s landmark status, India said, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh.

"The government of India would be willing to extend cooperation for this purpose," said the MEA.