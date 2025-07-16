Meeting of National Consensus Commission held

A meeting of the National Consensus Commission was held in the conference room of the commission’s office at the National Parliament on Wednesday with Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz in the chair.

Commission members Justice Md Emdadul Hoque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Md Ayub Mia, and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haidar joined the meeting, said a commission press release.

At the outset of the meeting, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the July-August 2024 Uprising, marking “July Martyrs’ Day”.

The meeting focused on an in-depth discussion on various aspects and progress of the series of talks held over the past 14 days between the Commission and 30 political parties.

Discussion was also held on potential proposals and policy directions aimed at resolving differences among political parties regarding the appointment of the caretaker government head and the formation of a bicameral parliament.

The release said, the commission will sit for further dialogue with the political parties next week with the aim of swiftly formulating the “July Charter” within this month.