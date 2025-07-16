Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Meeting of National Consensus Commission held

Meeting focused on an in-depth discussion on various aspects and progress of series of talks between the Commission and 30 political parties

Meeting of the National Consensus Commission was held on Wednesday at the National Parliament. Photo: BSS
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM

A meeting of the National Consensus Commission was held in the conference room of the commission’s office at the National Parliament on Wednesday with Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz in the chair.

Commission members Justice Md Emdadul Hoque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Md Ayub Mia, and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haidar joined the meeting, said a commission press release.

At the outset of the meeting, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the July-August 2024 Uprising, marking “July Martyrs’ Day”.

The meeting focused on an in-depth discussion on various aspects and progress of the series of talks held over the past 14 days between the Commission and 30 political parties. 

Discussion was also held on potential proposals and policy directions aimed at resolving differences among political parties regarding the appointment of the caretaker government head and the formation of a bicameral parliament.

The release said, the commission will sit for further dialogue with the political parties next week with the aim of swiftly formulating the “July Charter” within this month.

Topics:

Dr IftekharuzzamanAli RiazNational Consensus Commission
Read More

TIB questions 111C direct procurement for July Uprising Museum at Ganabhaban

NCP accuses BNP, several other parties of obstructing fundamental reforms

Salahuddin: Questions have arisen over need for bicameral parliament

Badiul Alam: Appeal to be filed for full restoration of caretaker government

Ali Riaz: Caretaker system to require referendum for future amendments

Ali Riaz: If Consensus Commission fails, everyone fails

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x