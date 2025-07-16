Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Boat symbol no longer listed for Awami League on EC website

A visit to the website on Wednesday showed the symbol missing beside the party’s name

A screenshot from the Election Commission website shows a blank space where the Awami Leagues symbol is supposed to appear. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 12:52 PM

The Election Commission (EC) has removed the Awami League’s boat symbol from its official website.

A visit to the website on Wednesday revealed that the symbol no longer appears next to the party’s name, following the suspension of its registration in May.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser for the Local Government Ministry, raised questions in a post on Facebook regarding why the EC had sent a proposal to the Law Ministry to re-include the boat symbol of the Awami League, despite the party's activities being under a ban.

In his post, he wrote: “On what grounds have you sent the cursed 'boat' symbol for re-inclusion in the schedule to the Law Ministry? As a constitutional institution, you have blatantly disregarded this July uprising. Whose agenda are you implementing and for whose benefit are you retaining this symbol? Do you intend to return the symbol to the so-called refined Awami League dreamt of by the defeated? As a citizen of Bangladesh, I demand answers from the Election Commission.”

The Awami League government was ousted on August 5 last year through a student-public mass uprising.

On May 12 of this year, the interim government banned all activities of the Awami League and its affiliated, associated and like-minded organizations until the completion of ongoing trials at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

At the same time, the EC suspended the party’s registration as a political organization.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)Awami League (AL)Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain
Read More

Why the EC removed the boat symbol from its website

Blockade in Barisal protesting attack on NCP in Gopalganj

Adviser Asif: Law enforcers rescued NCP activists in Gopalganj

Shahbagh blockaded in protest of attack on NCP leaders in Gopalganj

NID DG: Over 17,000 Bangladeshi expats enrolled as voters

July Memorial Museum to be inaugurated on August 5

Latest News

Root: Incredible Stokes put body on line for England

Yamal takes iconic Barcelona number 10 shirt

Bellingham set to miss three months after shoulder surgery

Violence at Gopalganj NCP rally claims lives, curfew imposed

Liverpool eye blockbuster $160m bid for Newcastle's Isak

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x