Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Govt declares state mourning on July 16

Special prayers to be held nationwide for July uprising martyrs

File image: Quota reform protesters hold a demonstration near the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University demanding the prime minister withdraw her comment on their movement on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 07:28 PM

The government has decided to observe state mourning on Wednesday, July 16, to mark July Martyrs’ Day.

A circular signed by Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid on Tuesday states that all government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions, along with private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad, will fly the national flag at half-mast.

Special prayers will be held across mosques in Bangladesh 

Prayers for the peace of their souls will also be held in other places of worship.

Read More

JnU students lock admin building over alleged Chhatra Dal attack

BNP offers to cooperate with govt on US tariffs

NCP accuses BNP, several other parties of obstructing fundamental reforms

Chhatra Dal slams attempts to erase its July uprising role

Six more NBR officials suspended for tearing up transfer orders

NID DG: Over 17,000 Bangladeshi expats enrolled as voters

Latest News

We must become self-sufficient

A damning assessment

What 5,000 Years of Indian History taught me about Bengal’s present

Where should higher education go next?

The anatomy of protest and the crisis of the state

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x