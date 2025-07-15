Govt declares state mourning on July 16

The government has decided to observe state mourning on Wednesday, July 16, to mark July Martyrs’ Day.

A circular signed by Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid on Tuesday states that all government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions, along with private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad, will fly the national flag at half-mast.

Special prayers will be held across mosques in Bangladesh

Prayers for the peace of their souls will also be held in other places of worship.