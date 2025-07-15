Govt: Yunus does not want to be declared 'national reformer'

The interim government on Tuesday clarified that Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus does not intend to be declared the "national reformer," nor does the government plan to confer any such title on him.

“The writ petitioner appears to have filed the petition on his own and it is unclear on what basis the [High Court] directive has been sought. The office of the Attorney General will address the matter,” the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement.

The government said that following a writ petition, a bench of the High Court issued a rule asking why Yunus should not be declared the "national reformer."

The government will respond to the rule in due course after receiving a copy of the order, the statement reads.