Govt starts collecting uprising memories through 'Notes on July'

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has undertaken a unique initiative to preserve the memory of the July uprising across the country, including major events in Dhaka, Chittagong and Rangpur.

The ministry has begun collecting the experiences of the general public through "Notes on July" postcards.

The initiative was officially launched by collecting public opinions through 742 postcards at the July Women's Day program held at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Monday evening.

The campaign will continue until August 5.

About 30 officials and employees of the Department of Films and Publications, an entity under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, were present at the Shaheed Minar program and collected experiences and opinions from people through the postcards.

In addition, the ministry has sent letters to all deputy commissioners across the country, seeking their cooperation in implementing the program under the direct supervision of the district information officers in each district.

Information Ministry's Additional Secretary Dr Mohammad Altaf-ul-Alam said that, in addition to those who contributed to the July uprising, members of the Scouts and Girls Guides from each district are being involved in collecting public opinions via these postcards.

He added that public opinions would be collected from attendees at various events across the country until August 5.

The "July Postcards" will be distributed at public gatherings held in connection with the July uprising, where people will briefly write their personal opinions and experiences on the cards.

Later, all these cards will be collected and brought to Dhaka to be preserved as part of a "July Memory Archive".

The ministry has undertaken this initiative as part of the national program titled "July Revival."