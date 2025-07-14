Govt building July uprising memorials in 64 districts

The interim government has launched a nationwide initiative to commemorate the martyrs of the July uprising by beginning the construction of memorials in all 64 districts.

The announcement was made by Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki at a press conference at Ganabhaban on Monday.

“From today, the construction of ‘July Memorials' will begin simultaneously across the country. The aim is to complete the work by August 4,” said Farooki.

He noted that the initiative is designed to preserve the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the July uprising and to pass on their legacy to the younger generation.

“This movement and the sacrifices made are part of our democratic heritage. We must ensure future generations understand and value it,” he added.

The program officially began in Narayanganj, a city that played a pivotal role in the uprising, Farooki mentioned.

The adviser also said that the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has started collecting information on all women who actively participated in the July uprising.

“Each of their names and contributions will be officially recorded and recognized,” he said.

Farooki further announced that the July Memorial Museum at Ganabhaban will be formally inaugurated on August 5.

“However, it will take some time before it opens to the public as several preparations are still ongoing,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen Soneya Murshid said that the work of preparing a complete list of July women warriors has begun.

In addition, work will be done to empower women under a special program called "July Kanya" under the Ministry of Social Welfare, she added.

Notably, the interim government has undertaken various programs across the country to commemorate the July uprising this year.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder were also present at the briefing.