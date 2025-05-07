Proposal for renaming Ministry of Mohila Affairs to Ministry of Women and Children Affairs

In a significant administrative proposal, the Government of Bangladesh is considering renaming the Ministry of Mohila Affairs to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

This move reflects a strategic policy shift aimed at refining the focus on women-related governance.

The proposal was discussed and approved during the 10th meeting of the Administrative Development Coordination Committee for the 2024–25 fiscal year, held on April 28.

The Cabinet Division issued an official circular on Monday to announce this proposed change, which was signed by Md Mahbub Hossain, senior secretary of the Cabinet Division.

According to the proposal, the name change is in line with existing legal and policy frameworks such as the National Women Development Policy 2011 and the Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha Ain, 1991, which predominantly use the term “Mohila” in all institutional references.

Initially, the Ministry had proposed the English term "Women" for the renaming, but the Cabinet Division opted to retain the Bengali term "Mohila" to maintain consistency across all relevant laws, policies and administrative documentation.

If approved, this name change would not be limited to the ministry alone.

Several key bodies and official designations associated with it would also be updated to reflect the new terminology.

The institution currently known as the Jatiyo Mohila Parishad would be renamed the Jatiyo Mohila Unnayan Parishad, reintroducing the word "Unnayan" (meaning development) in its title.

This decision stems from the fact that the legally binding Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha Act of 1991 does not include the word "Unnayan" and its inclusion in official communication has been seen as inconsistent with the law.

Furthermore, at the local level, the designation of officers working under this ministry would be revised.

The position currently known as the Upazila Mohila O Shishu Bishoyok Kormi would be renamed the Upazila Women and Children Affairs Officer.

This change is intended to sharpen the position’s mandate and reflect the ministry’s revised focus.

Proposed changes

Ministry of Mohila and Children Affairs to Ministry of Women and Children Affairs

Jatiyo Mohila Unnayan Parishad to Jatiyo Nari Parishad

Upazila Mohila Affairs Officer to Upazila Women Affairs Officer

Standing Committee on Mohila Affairs to Standing Committee on Women Affairs

As part of this transformation, structural changes would also be introduced to committees operating under the local government system.

The Standing Committee on Mohila Affairs within the Upazila Parishad would be renamed the Standing Committee on Women Affairs.

While the committee's composition would remain largely the same, it would operate under the new title.

The committee would be convened by the female vice chairman of the Upazila Parishad, with the Upazila Women Affairs Officer serving as both a member and the member secretary.

The Cabinet Division has directed the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs to implement these changes in all relevant administrative and project documents, including development project proposals (DPPs), legal documents, internal files and inter-ministerial communications.

The Ministry has also been asked to inform the Finance Division about these proposed changes to ensure necessary coordination in budgetary matters and service structure adjustments.

In response to the circular, ministries and departments across the government have been urged to treat this matter as urgent and to adopt the revised terminology promptly, should the proposal be accepted.

The circular also cautioned against the use of outdated titles such as “Upazila Women Affairs Officer” in future recruitment or program planning.

The proposal marks a step toward refining the governance of women’s affairs in Bangladesh, aligning institutional identities with legal and strategic priorities while removing broader, outdated labels.

