Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Eid-ul-Azha: Gazette issued for 10-day holiday

Offices will remain open on two Saturdays—May 17 and May 24—which are otherwise weekly holidays

A crowd of holidaymakers is seen at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2025, 01:52 PM

The Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday issued a gazette notification announcing a 10-day government holiday for Eid.

According to the notification, under serial No 37 of the Ministry’s records, the government has declared June 11 and June 12 public holidays by executive order on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Additionally, in the interest of official work, government offices will remain open on two Saturdays—May 17 and May 24—which are otherwise weekly holidays.

During the holiday period, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private offices will remain closed.

However, on the mentioned Saturdays, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private offices will remain open.

Exceptions to the holiday:

  • Essential services such as electricity, water, gas and other fuel supply, fire service, port activities, sanitation services, telephone and internet, postal services, and vehicles and personnel involved in these services will not fall under the purview of this holiday.
  • Hospitals, emergency services, and personnel associated with these services will be exempt from the holiday.
  • Doctors and healthcare workers engaged in medical services, as well as vehicles and personnel transporting medicine and medical equipment, will not be subject to this holiday.
  • Offices associated with emergency work will also remain outside the purview of this holiday.

Bangladesh Bank will issue the necessary instructions regarding the continuation of banking services.

The Supreme Court will provide instructions regarding court activities.

Topics:

Eid HolidayEid-ul-AzhaMinistry of Public Administration
Read More

Eid-ul-Azha brings 10-day holiday this year

Advance train ticket sales for Eid-ul-Azha to begin on May 21

Yunus orders formation of high-level body to ensure fair price of rawhides

Govt targets extortion to control sacrificial animal prices

When is Eid-ul-Azha in Bangladesh?

Public servants to enjoy extended breaks with back-to-back holidays

Latest News

EC suspends NID verification for two entities over data leak concerns

UK says ready to help de-escalation in India, Pakistan clashes

Pakistan summons Indian charge d'affaires after strike

IIX, AVPN forge partnership to advance Orange Movement

Rain likely in two divisions in 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x