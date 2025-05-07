Eid-ul-Azha: Gazette issued for 10-day holiday

The Ministry of Public Administration on Wednesday issued a gazette notification announcing a 10-day government holiday for Eid.

According to the notification, under serial No 37 of the Ministry’s records, the government has declared June 11 and June 12 public holidays by executive order on the occasion of the upcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Additionally, in the interest of official work, government offices will remain open on two Saturdays—May 17 and May 24—which are otherwise weekly holidays.

During the holiday period, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private offices will remain closed.

However, on the mentioned Saturdays, all government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, and private offices will remain open.

Exceptions to the holiday:

Essential services such as electricity, water, gas and other fuel supply, fire service, port activities, sanitation services, telephone and internet, postal services, and vehicles and personnel involved in these services will not fall under the purview of this holiday.

Hospitals, emergency services, and personnel associated with these services will be exempt from the holiday.

Doctors and healthcare workers engaged in medical services, as well as vehicles and personnel transporting medicine and medical equipment, will not be subject to this holiday.

Offices associated with emergency work will also remain outside the purview of this holiday.

Bangladesh Bank will issue the necessary instructions regarding the continuation of banking services.

The Supreme Court will provide instructions regarding court activities.