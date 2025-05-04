Yunus orders formation of high-level body to ensure fair price of rawhides

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday directed the formation of a high-level committee to ensure the fair price of rawhides of sacrificial animals, their transportation, waste management, and overall management during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The chief adviser gave this instruction at a meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna, said Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin will lead the committee.

"For a long time, we have been seeing that people are getting deprived of the fair price of rawhide from sacrificial animals. As a result, the poorest people of this society, who are largely dependent on the money from the sale of these rawhides, are the ones who are suffering the most," Yunus said, stressing that the situation must change.

Noting that there is a syndicate controlling the price of rawhides, the chief adviser said they will do their utmost so that people are not deprived of the fair price of sacrificial animals' rawhides due to any syndicate.

He also instructed to put special importance on ensuring that no cruelty is done while dealing with the sacrificial animals during transportation.

Yunus also emphasized ensuring the proper use of ETP in the processing of rawhides.

The committee will also include Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam, Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on the Ministry of Home Affairs Md Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, Executive Chairman of Bida and BEZA Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Industries Secretary Md Obaidur Rahman, representatives of religious institutions and representatives of leather traders.