12kg LPG cylinder price reduced by Tk19

The price of 12kg LPG cylinders for the month of May has been reduced by Tk19, taking the new price to Tk1,431.

The chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), Jalal Ahmed, announced the information at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

The new prices will take effect from 6pm, he said.

In April, the price of a 12kg cylinder remained unchanged from the previous month at Tk1,450.

Meanwhile, although the price of private LPG has decreased, the price of government-supplied LPG has increased.

The price of a 12.5kg government LPG cylinder has been raised by Tk135, bringing it to Tk825.

At the press conference, the BERC chairman told journalists that the price adjustment for private LPG has been made in line with the Saudi CP (Contract Price).

The retail price of private LPG at the consumer level, including VAT, has been adjusted to Tk119.24 per kg.

Accordingly, the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder has been reduced by Tk19 to Tk1,431, down from Tk1,450 in April.

Additionally, the price of government-supplied LPG has been increased.

The new price of a 12.5kg government LPG cylinder is now Tk825.

In response to journalists’ questions regarding the increase in government LPG prices without a public hearing, the BERC chairman said: “When the price of government LPG was set in 2021, a policy was formulated. According to that policy, this price hike has been implemented without a public hearing.”

He further said: “You yourselves have pointed out that government LPG is cheaper compared to private LPG. However, when the price is low, supply often falls short of demand. Therefore, to align government LPG prices with those of private suppliers, the price has been increased.”