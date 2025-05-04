Sunday, May 04, 2025

CA Press Wing debunks Indian media report on Yunus

The Press Wing also condemned the report for spreading false propaganda involving the Bangladesh Army

Photo: CA Press Wing Facts
Update : 04 May 2025, 02:54 PM

The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Sunday refuted a recent report aired by Indian television channel Aaj Tak Bangla regarding Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

“A report aired on Aaj Tak Bangla circulated a picture showing members of Bangladesh Police being awarded medals by the Chief Adviser during Police Week, falsely claiming it to be a "secret' photograph,” the Press Wing stated in a post on its verified Facebook page, CA Press Wing Facts.

The report further alleged that the police uniform resembled that of Pakistani generals and raised questions about “whom Chief Adviser Prof Yunus was shaking hands with,” according to the statement.

In reality, 62 members of the Bangladesh Police were awarded medals for their outstanding contributions to public service during a ceremony held at the Rajarbagh Police Lines on Tuesday.

The officers shown in the picture include Additional Inspector Generals of Police Khandaker Rafiqul Islam, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, and Md Chibgat Ullah, as well as Deputy Inspector General of Police Kazi Md Fazlul Karim.

Each officer received the Bangladesh Police Medal in recognition of their meritorious service.

“This was not a secret picture; it was officially distributed to the media by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing,” the statement clarified.

The Press Wing also condemned the report for spreading false propaganda involving the Bangladesh Army.

“This is part of a deliberate misinformation campaign against Bangladesh and is highly condemnable,” the statement concluded.

Muhammad YunusPropaganda
