Friday, May 02, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladeshis urged to obtain permits before performing Hajj

The ministry also warned travel visa holders not to stay in Makkah or holy sites during Hajj

File image: Muslim worshippers pray around the Kaaba, Islam`s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia`s holy city of Mecca on June 11, 2024 ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage. Photo: AFP
Update : 02 May 2025, 01:48 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has urged Bangladeshi citizens, both at home and in Saudi Arabia, not to attempt to perform Hajj, the largest religious gathering of the Muslims, without an official permit.

The ministry called for compliance with Saudi regulations to ensure a smooth and disciplined Hajj process, safeguard the welfare of pilgrims and maintain the cordial relationship between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, said a statement issued on Friday.

The ministry instructed that those with travel visas should not attempt to stay in Makkah or other holy sites in Saudi Arabia during the ongoing Hajj season.

It also requested Bangladeshis to refrain from supporting such individuals by offering transportation, accommodation or any assistance to enter restricted areas.

The Saudi government has implemented new regulations this year to ease access to Makkah for legitimate pilgrims, reduce overcrowding and enhance security.

Under the new rules, only pilgrims with official Hajj permits, valid work authorisation, or Makkah-registered residency permits (Iqama) will be allowed to enter the holy city.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned of strict penalties with those attempting Hajj without a permit face fines up to 20,000 Saudi Riyals, while those aiding them could be fined up to 1,00,000 Riyals.

Moreover, violators may have their vehicles confiscated upon court orders.

The authorities further said that any foreign national overstaying or performing Hajj without legal authorisation will be deported and barred from re-entering Saudi Arabia for the next 10 years.

These measures will be in effect from the 1st of Dhul Qadah, Thursday (April 29) to the 14th of Dhul Hijjah (June 10).

During this period, unauthorised individuals are prohibited from entering or remaining in Makkah and surrounding sacred areas.

Surveillance will be heightened, particularly for those entering Saudi Arabia on travel visas.

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain emphasized the importance of adhering to Saudi laws for the sake of a well-organized Hajj.

He highlighted the significance of Bangladesh’s ties with Saudi Arabia, home to over 3.5 million Bangladeshi workers and the largest source of remittances to the country.

Urging Bangladeshis to avoid actions that could harm bilateral relations, Khalid reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting a smooth Hajj for the greater good of the Muslim Ummah.

Saudi ArabiaHajjHajj PilgrimsMakkahAFM Khalid Hossain
