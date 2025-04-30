CA Press Wing debunks Tania Amir's statements over BDR mutiny

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing has said the statements by Tania Amir over the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles mutiny are misleading, claiming these remarks reflect her own political agenda as a supporter of the deposed Awami League regime.

"The statements by Tania Amir about the 2009 Bangladesh Rifles mutiny, which are circulating on social media, reflect her own political agenda as a supporter of the deposed Awami League regime rather than the reality of actions by the interim government, which is moving with energy unseen 16 years since the tragedy occurred to ensure justice is done," the press wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

The press wing's statement was posted on its verified Facebook page: CA Press Wing Facts.

The press wing presented the initiatives that the interim government has taken to uncover the truth behind the barbaric carnage. The following are the initiatives:

Investigation commission

On December 22, 2024, the government formed a seven-member National Independent Investigation Commission to reexamine the Pilkhana massacre.

Chaired by retired Maj Gen ALM Fazlur Rahman, the commission has collected testimony from dozens of witnesses (about 37 so far, including officers, BDR personnel and victims' families).

It has vowed to uncover the true nature of the incident, identify all culprits, and even probe any domestic or foreign conspiracies.

On April 18, the commission issued a public notice asking anyone with reliable information or testimony about the 2009 carnage to submit it via its website or email, promising confidentiality.

Pledge to uncover truth

Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury reaffirmed the government's commitment to a full reinvestigation of the Pilkhana events.

In late February 2025, Commission Chairman Fazlur Rahman told reporters that the inquiry commission had already recorded evidence from dozens of witnesses and that it would call even top figures (eg- then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Army Chief Moeen U Ahmed) as needed.

He stressed that the investigation would "uncover the true nature" of the incident, include the real perpetrators in the cases, and examine all possible foreign or domestic plots.

Public appeal for information

On April 18, the commission publicly invited any citizens or organizations with relevant information to come forward via its website or email.

It highlighted the complexity of investigating a 16-year-old crime and assured confidentiality for informants.

This suggests an official effort to be transparent and thorough, contrasting with claims that the government is covering things up.

Court cases and releases

In January 2025, hundreds of former BDR personnel were granted bail in mutiny-related cases. Contrary to Amir's allegation that they were set free with no legal procedures, the prisoners were released on bail.

Families of the slain officers immediately protested that those who massacred army officers should not be freed wholesale.

Meanwhile, survivors' families have filed new complaints (eg- with the International Crimes Tribunal) and threatened fresh protests if justice is not secured.

Victims' memorialization

The interim government has simultaneously taken steps to honour the victims. In March 2025, the Cabinet Division officially declared Feb 25 as "National Martyred Army Day," and accorded "martyr" status to the 57 army officers slain at Pilkhana.

The press wing said Amir's affiliation with the Awami League is well known.

In November 2023, she and her father, Barrister M Amir-ul Islam, collected nomination papers from the ruling Awami League for parliamentary constituencies Kushtia-3 and Kushtia-4, indicating active political engagement with the party, it added.

"Her family background is closely tied to the Awami League's legacy: her father was instrumental in drafting Bangladesh's declaration of independence and constitution, and the family has historically supported the Awami League.”

“Although she has taken legal cases independently, she is widely seen as aligned with the party's political and ideological positions," it further said.

Given this affiliation, her recent remarks at the Geneva Press Club criticizing the interim government and insinuating that it represents terrorists and mutineers involved in the 2009 BDR mutiny can be understood as politically motivated, the statement said.

Notably, it said, Amir and other speakers at the Geneva conference did not cite any new evidence; rather, they replayed claims (eg- death tolls, indemnity laws, prisoner releases) that have circulated among opposition groups for years.

"The Geneva press event is part of a diaspora-driven campaign to keep the spotlight on alleged abuses by Bangladesh's authorities and appears timed to capitalize on this attention and to project a narrative of government impunity to Western audiences,” the statement read.

“The timing coincided with the government's own steps (March 2025) to honour the mutiny's victims and call for justice," it added.

It claimed that Tania Amir and allies seized this moment to pitch a negative storyline that might resonate with international fears of militancy.

The reality is that the interim government will continue to move on several fronts to ensure justice is finally done in this murky case that horrified Bangladeshis when it occurred and has divided public opinion ever since, according to the statement.