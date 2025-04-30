CA Yunus: Government efforts to continue to modernize Bangladesh Air Force

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said the government's efforts will continue to build a modern air force, ready to face any challenge to the country's sovereignty and independence.

He said these while addressing a function marking the exercise of Bangladesh Air Force at BAF Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker on Wednesday.

Noting that patriotism and professionalism are the main foundations of building a safe Bangladesh in the future, the chief adviser urged the Air Force personnel to focus on attaining modern capabilities and skills and increasing professional and technical capabilities.

"With the united efforts of all, we will build a safe, developed and strong Bangladesh, In Shah Allah," he said.

Prof Yunus said the government will provide all-out support to the Air Force to add state-of-the-art fighter planes, helicopter transport aircraft and radars to its fleet.

He said quality training and exercises of Air Force members are crucial to keep pace with the rapidly changing technology of today's world.

In this context, the chief adviser said that the Bangladesh Air Force personnel are striving to update their knowledge and skills by regularly participating in multi-dimensional training programmes and exercises.

Prof Yunus said the exercise is not merely a temporary exercise, it shows the professionalism and efficiency of the Air Force in protecting the country's sovereignty.

Thanking the participants of the exercise for their dedication, discipline and professional excellence, he said today's exercise is a real depiction of the confidence, preparedness and sense of responsibility bestowed upon the Bangladesh Air Force.

The chief adviser said through time-befitting planning and visionary leadership, the Bangladesh Air Force is providing unwavering security in the vast maritime area along with ensuring effective air defense amid the geopolitical situation.

He expressed the hope that the nation's trust and love for the members of the Air Force will remain firm.

Prof Yunus thanked the Air Force personnel who are performing their duties in ensuring smooth operation and security of the country's airports.

At the event, he recalled with deep respect the contribution of the Air Force to the country's Liberation War.

At the same time, Prof Yunus remembered the martyrs of the July uprising, saying: "I remember the students, youth and commoners who made their position clear by sacrificing their lives and blood on the question of the rights of the country's people."

Earlier, upon his arrival at the air base, the chief of Air staff, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, welcomed the chief adviser.

A well-equipped contingent of the Air Force gave him state salute on the occasion.