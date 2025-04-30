Thursday, May 01, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Yunus distributes houses among flood victims

300 houses distributed in Feni, Noakhali, Comilla and Chittagong

File image of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 12:20 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday distributed houses among flood-affected people in four districts in the country.

A total of 300 houses, built under a special housing project for flood victims, were distributed in Feni, Noakhali, Comilla and Chittagong.

On behalf of the chief adviser, the deputy commissioners of these districts handed over the keys of the houses to the beneficiaries.

Yunus virtually addressed the handover ceremonies, arranged in the four districts from the Chief Adviser’s Office in Dhaka.

A total of 110 houses were distributed in Feni, 90 in Noakhali, 70 in Comilla and 30 in Chittagong.

Disaster Management and Relief Adviser Faruk E Azam, Bir Protik, and Chief of Army Staff Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman also spoke at the function at the CAO end.

Senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

The Bangladesh Army implemented the special housing project.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh floods
