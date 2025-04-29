Home adviser urges police to shed negative image, embrace people-friendly approach

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday urged police officials to foster a more people-friendly image of the force by demonstrating improved behaviour, greater service-mindedness and genuine sincerity.

He was addressing a views-exchange meeting with police officials at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in Rajarbagh in the capital on the occasion of Police Week 2025.

The home adviser said police members have to win public trust by avoiding harassment and providing fair service without political influence or corruption. “No one takes undue benefits, and police must stay away from bribes and irregularities,” he said.

Highlighting challenges within the police force, the adviser said his visits to various police units and stations revealed acute problems in accommodation and food for lower-tier personnel.

He mentioned that steps are being taken to solve the transport crisis, including a proposal to procure 200 pickup vans for police stations, which is under consideration by the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase.

He emphasized that patience is a key quality for police officers, adding that many issues can be resolved through discussion. Unnecessary use of force or baton charge has to be avoided, he noted.

The adviser said the government is working for the long-term welfare of police personnel. Steps are underway to lift the ceiling on risk allowances for constables and sub-inspectors, enabling higher payments, he added.

He also mentioned that initiatives have been taken to provide loans for purchasing motorcycles, initially targeting sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, with a proposal for the government to pay interest payments.

Considering family needs, the government is planning to prioritise postings within the same district for police couples and to keep lower-ranking officials closer to their home districts.

Acknowledging a manpower shortage in the police force, the home adviser instructed the inspector general of police to take necessary steps to expand the organisational structure. In response to evolving crime patterns, he also called for increased training and deployment of capable officers in training institutes.

Issues such as establishing traffic boxes and shelters, setting up tents for night patrol units, and conducting strong operations against drug kingpins were also discussed during the meeting.

The session opened with a welcome speech by IGP Baharul Alam.

Members from all units of Bangladesh Police participated in the session. The adviser later joined a Q&A session, responding to various queries from police officials.