Yunus unveils Labbaik app to ease Hajj experience for Bangladeshi pilgrims

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday inaugurated the mobile application Labbaik to facilitate services for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims, encouraging them to use the app and saying it will play a vital role in enabling pilgrims to perform their religious duties without hindrance.

Yunus launched the app — the first of its kind developed under government management — at the state guest house Jamuna.

He noted that the app, featuring health services and other useful tools, will significantly help pilgrims focus on their Hajj rituals.

Although pilgrims will be able to use the app starting this year’s pilgrimage, the chief adviser directed the ministries and divisions concerned to ensure that, from next year, people can use the app from the planning stage of their pilgrimage to make the entire process easier.

He added that Bangladesh will learn from countries that have more advanced Hajj management systems and offer the technical support of the app free of cost to countries that lack such arrangements.

The chief adviser also recommended making the app simpler and free of errors in the future.

Thanking everyone involved in developing the app, Yunus said it will not only ease the performance of religious rituals but also reduce worries about movement and communication upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Alongside the app, the chief adviser also inaugurated a Hajj prepaid card and Hajj roaming package services.

Among others, Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain and Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki were present at the event.