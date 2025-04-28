Law adviser: Judiciary fully independent under interim govt

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said the judiciary is fully independent under the current government.

There is no scope for interference by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in cases pending with the higher courts.

He made the comments while speaking to reporters after the inaugural ceremony of National Legal Aid Day at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Monday.

Asif Nazrul said the courts determine when a case will be heard or its position on the cause list, and there is nothing the Law Ministry can do in this regard.

Referring to the previous government, he said: “That was a fascist regime. They did not follow any rules or regulations. They forced a chief justice to leave the country. We are not that government. We have no jurisdiction to interfere with the higher courts.”

Regarding the case filed against actor Iresh Zaker, he said: “There are no restrictions on filing a case. Anyone can file one. However, the administration has been instructed to investigate whether the case was filed with any commercial motive or if it has merit.”