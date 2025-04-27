Asif: Govt to establish two separate PSCs

The government has decided to establish two separate Public Service Commissions (PSCs) following discussions on delays and irregularities, according to Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyian, adviser for the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"The most recent Cabinet meeting saw detailed discussions on the PSCs. After addressing concerns over delays and irregularities, the government decided to establish two PSCs," he wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He added: "I have conveyed their (student) demands to the authorities concerned. Although a meeting was scheduled with a team of protesters last Monday, unfortunately, it could not take place. Nevertheless, I have repeatedly forwarded their demands to the relevant authorities."

Asif further stated that in tackling unemployment, the Local Government Ministry has issued the highest number of recruitment circulars after the police, and the recruitment process is ongoing. Over the next few months, at least 10,000 more appointments will be made, he wrote.

The adviser added: "However, it is important to note that I do not hold the authority to make decisions or dictate matters regarding the PSC. I am doing everything within my capacity and will continue to do so, Insha'Allah."

Regarding his engagement with student concerns, he said: "No matter how busy I am, addressing student issues remains my top priority. Nearly 10 days before the protests at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) escalated, a delegation visited me at my residence."

He mentioned that he personally handed their memorandum to the education adviser and worked to expedite the process of addressing their demands, adding: "It should not be assumed that work is not progressing simply because it is not being publicised on Facebook."

He also wrote about his efforts during the ongoing protests at Dhaka University's TSC, saying: "Many of those protesting at TSC are known to me personally. I did not hesitate to go there even at 4am–5am."

Additionally, he visited Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital to meet the family of martyr Jasim’s daughter, who tragically died by suicide, he said, adding that he returned around dawn, as very few people were present.

Commenting on rumours surrounding bail for the accused in the case, he clarified: "The news of the arrestees getting bail is incorrect. They are being held by the CID, and the Ministry of Law will ensure exemplary punishment."

Finally, he added: "After office hours, I will visit the hunger-striking protesters at the Raju Sculpture. It is important to remember that the PSC is a constitutional, independent, and autonomous institution. Your demands have already been communicated, and I will again raise the matter with the concerned authorities."