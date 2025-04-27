New 'Labbayk' app, prepaid card, roaming services for Hajj pilgrims launching Monday

The management of Hajj is set to enter a new era with the introduction of a mobile app, prepaid card services and enhanced roaming facilities aimed at making the pilgrimage experience smoother and more convenient for Bangladeshi pilgrims this year.

The government will launch the new mobile application, "Labbayk", alongside a Hajj prepaid card and special mobile roaming packages for pilgrims.

These services will be officially inaugurated by Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus at his Jamuna residence on Monday according to sources from the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

This year, 87,100 pilgrims from Bangladesh are expected to perform Hajj, which, subject to the sighting of the moon, will take place on 5 June.

Hajj flights are scheduled to begin on April 29.

Labbayk mobile application

The "Labbayk" app will be available for download from the Google Play Store via the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ooroh.labbayk.

After verifying their mobile number through a One-Time Password (OTP), users must set a 4-digit PIN.

Registration requires the pilgrim’s mobile number, Pilgrim ID (PID) and date of birth.

Pilgrims can also invite up to three family members to join the app, enabling them to access essential information about the pilgrim’s journey.

Family members can register using their mobile numbers once they receive an invitation.

Guests (open to all) can also register separately.

App’s key features

Emergency support: Pilgrims can press the SOS (Save Our Souls) button in emergencies, triggering a support team response.

Prayer times and weather updates: The app will display prayer schedules and weather forecasts.

Flight information: Details such as flight code, boarding time, departure and arrival times, and baggage allowance will be available.

Location tracking: Pilgrims can track their own and their group members’ locations on Google Maps.

Accommodation information: Hotel details, including names, addresses, distances, photos, videos, and check-in/check-out dates, will be accessible.

Family tracking: Family members can track pilgrims' locations.

Tent locations in Mina and Arafat: Location tracking will be available for tents.

Prepaid card balance: Pilgrims can view their prepaid card balance.

Health services: Digital health profiles and 24/7 virtual health support will be provided, along with information about Bangladesh Medical Centres and Saudi hospitals.

Group communication: Pilgrims can communicate with their guides via the app.

Religious resources: The app offers a Quran and Hadith library, Qibla direction, digital Tasbih, and Hajj and Umrah guides.

Sacrificial coupon centres and historical sites: Information on sacrificial coupon centres and historical places in Makkah and Madinah.

Hajj agency information: Details including agency name, licence number, package details, and the ability to leave ratings and reviews.

Hajj prepaid card

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, pilgrims will no longer need to open separate accounts for prepaid cards, which are valid for five years and act as a cash substitute.

There are some key benefits of it.

Immediate card issuance and delivery without any charges or fees, a reduced transaction processing fee of 1%, down from 3%, usable post-Hajj, allowing Bangladeshi Taka to be loaded and accessed as US Dollars or Saudi Riyals, each pilgrim can load up to $1,200, approximately Tk1.5 lakh, onto the card.

The card, featuring the Mastercard logo, can be used to withdraw Saudi Riyals at ATM booths and for POS (Point of Sale) payments.

Balance reloads and refunds of unused funds are also supported.

Issuance and endorsement procedure

Pilgrims can collect their cards from any Islami Bank branch by presenting some documents- original passport or a photocopy, National ID card, two passport-sized photos, hajj visa copy, active mobile number.

For assistance, pilgrims can contact the domestic call centres at 16259 or 02-8331090, or the overseas WhatsApp numbers +8801844242646 and +8801813197915 and the international call centre at +880961016259.

Roaming facilities

Special mobile roaming packages have been launched for Hajj 2025 by Grameenphone, Banglalink and Robi.

Pilgrims will be able to use their existing Bangladeshi SIM cards in Saudi Arabia without the need to purchase local SIMs.

Officials from the Hajj Wing said the new roaming packages are more cost-effective than standard Saudi mobile operator rates.

Pilgrims can purchase and activate packages ranging from 1 to 60 days through traditional payment gateways or mobile operator apps.

Grameenphone offers six packages, Robi three and Banglalink five.

Grameenphone’s packages activate immediately upon purchase, while Banglalink’s packages activate automatically upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that Banglalink postpaid users will not have roaming voice call privileges.

The ministry cautioned that if the exact recharge amount required for a package is not met, the package will not activate.

For more details, pilgrims are advised to contact their respective mobile operators’ call centres or customer care services.