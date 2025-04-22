Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Govt to procure one cargo LNG, 22m litre palm olein

The approvals came during the 16th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase

File image. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 08:26 PM

The government on Tuesday approved separate proposals for the procurement of one cargo of LNG, 22 million litres of refined palm olein, and 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer to meet growing demand.

The approvals came during the 16th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed presided over the meeting virtually.

Following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla will procure one cargo of LNG from the spot market through the international quotation method from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Limited, Singapore, at an estimated cost of around Tk598.30 crore.

As per a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will procure 22 million litres of refined palm olein through the local Open Tender Method (OTM) from Shabnam Vegetable Oil Industries Limited, Dhaka, at an estimated cost of around Tk356.82 crore, with each litre priced at Tk162.19.

Responding to a proposal from the Ministry of Industries, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will procure 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Kafco, Bangladesh, at an estimated cost of around Tk142.87 crore, with each ton priced at $390.37.

Topics:

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)Salehuddin Ahmed
