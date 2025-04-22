Labour Reform Commission recommends reviewing wages every 3 years

The Labour Reform Commission has recommended increasing national and sector-based wages and setting its standard level through review every 3 years.

The commission in its proposed report submitted to Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday also recommended ensuring dignified national and sector-based wages for dignified lives for the workers and their families.

The recommendations set by the Labour Reform Commission with labour expert Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed as its head said: "To ensure the rights to a decent wage, national minimum wage determination criteria should be set and a national minimum wage will be announced subsequently."

At the same time, a permanent wage commission should be formed for improving the wage determination system, increasing the capacity of the board and structural reforms.

National and sector-based wages should be increased through evaluation every three years and its dignified standards should be set, the proposal added.

Overall aspects of the labor reform have been reflected in the 25 main recommendations of the commission.

The strong recommendation was to ensure a safe working environment.



"Safe and healthy working environment of workers and their legal rights to healthcare will be ensured. Specific health and safety plans based on sectors and occupations will be prepared. Re-evaluation process will be ensured for setting compensation standards for workers killed, injured and affected by accidents or negligence with specifying the standards and amounts to ensure decent compensation," according to the proposal.

Earlier, Labour Reform Commission head Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed said the commission believes that it is possible to present Bangladesh as a dignified and powerful country in the world by strengthening the labour rights.

He said: "The Labour Reform Commission believes that labor sector reforms are an essential element in building a society free from discrimination".



A fair transformation of the living standards of eight crore working people will be achieved only through the implementation of the outlines presented in this report.

Ahmed said: "The main aspiration of our great Liberation War and the student-led mass uprising in July-August, 2024 was to establish a dignified society free from discrimination and based on justice".