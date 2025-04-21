Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Government to ban new industrial units within 10km of Sundarbans ECA

A neutral expert panel will assess the environmental impact of industries within the 10km ECA zone

Meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Environment and Climate Change Committee at the Secretariat with Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan in the chair on Monday, April 21, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 05:52 PM

The government has decided to prohibit the establishment of new industrial units and projects within 10km of the Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) surrounding the Sundarbans, the world’s largest mangrove forest.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will soon issue a gazette notification in this regard, officials said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Environment and Climate Change Committee at the Secretariat with Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan in the chair.

A neutral panel of experts will assess the environmental impact of existing industrial units within the 10km ECA zone.

Based on these assessments and existing court orders, further decisions will be made regarding those establishments.

The meeting also approved amendments to the Climate Change Trust Rules allowing joint project proposals from government, private organisations and NGOs.

It was also decided that all ministries will be consulted to formulate the next action plan to tackle noise pollution.

Proposals were also made to increase the enforcement budget of the Environment Ministry and to introduce and enhance risk allowances for Forest Department personnel.

Besides, a target was set to ensure that at least 30 percent of bricks used in public and private construction by 2025 are concrete blocks.

A coordination meeting at the secretary level will be held in May to follow up on the implementation.

Topics:

SundarbansEcnecMangrove ForestMinistry of Environment, Forest and Climate ChangeSyeda Rizwana Hasan
Read More

Labour Reform Commission submits report to CA

Ecnec approves 13,525C Bay Terminal Marine Infrastructure Project

Planning adviser ponders Teesta project viability without Indian cooperation

Ecnec approves 16 projects worth 24,247C

Rizwana: Youth will build environment friendly Bangladesh

Rizwana: Govt to distribute jute bags at subsidized rates

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x