Three police superintendents transferred

The transfers were made Monday

Logo of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 03:32 PM

Three officials holding the rank of superintendent of police have been transferred.

According to a circular signed by Mahbubur Rahman, deputy secretary of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the transfers were made on Monday.

The officials transferred are: Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Shakila Sultana, who has been posted to Railway Police; Superintendent of Railway Police Md Habibur Rahman, who has been posted to CMP; and Sheikh Moniruzzaman Mithu of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), who has been posted to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) as superintendent of police.

