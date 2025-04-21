Three police superintendents transferred

Three officials holding the rank of superintendent of police have been transferred.

According to a circular signed by Mahbubur Rahman, deputy secretary of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the transfers were made on Monday.

The officials transferred are: Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Shakila Sultana, who has been posted to Railway Police; Superintendent of Railway Police Md Habibur Rahman, who has been posted to CMP; and Sheikh Moniruzzaman Mithu of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), who has been posted to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) as superintendent of police.