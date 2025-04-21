Labour Reform Commission submits report to CA

The Labour Reform Commission on Monday submitted its report to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The Commission, headed by Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, prepared a set of recommendations and submitted those to the chief adviser, aiming to establish social justice and ensure fundamental rights for the country’s labour force.

The Commission members had a meeting with the chief adviser after submitting the report at State guesthouse Jamuna.

The government formed the Commission in November last year to propose necessary reforms for ensuring labour rights and improving workers' welfare.

Other members of the Commission are Dr Mahfuzul Haque, former secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Dr Zakir Hossain, professor at Rajshahi University, Tapan Dutta, president of the Chittagong divisional committee of the Trade Union Centre, Advocate AKM Nasim, former president of the Bangladesh Labour Court Bar Association, M Kamran T Rahman, former president of the Bangladesh Employers Federation, Chowdhury Ashikul Alam, president of the Bangladesh Trade Union Sangha, Shakil Akhter Chowdhury, general secretary of the Bangladesh Labour Federation, Taslima Akhter, a photographer and labour movement activist and a student representative.