Ecnec approves 16 projects worth 24,247C

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Sunday approved 16 projects with an overall estimated cost of Tk24,247 crore.

Of the total cost, Tk3,134 crore will be provided by the government while Tk16,719 crore will come as project loan and Tk4,426 crore from the own funds of the departments concerned.

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus chaired the Ecnec meeting in the NEC conference room of the Planning Commission.

Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud briefed reporters after the meeting.