Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Ecnec approves 16 projects worth 24,247C

Of the total cost, Tk3,134 crore is government-funded, Tk16,719 crore from loans and Tk4,426 crore from departments

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the Ecnec meeting on Sunday, April 20, 2025 where it approved 16 projects with an overall estimated cost of Tk24247 crore. Photo: UNB
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 06:19 PM

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Sunday approved 16 projects with an overall estimated cost of Tk24,247 crore. 

Of the total cost, Tk3,134 crore will be provided by the government while Tk16,719 crore will come as project loan and Tk4,426 crore from the own funds of the departments concerned. 

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus chaired the Ecnec meeting in the NEC conference room of the Planning Commission.

Planning Adviser Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud briefed reporters after the meeting.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusEcnecNational Economic Council (NEC)
Read More

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Yunus off to Doha to join Earthna Summit

Yunus for ensuring congenial atmosphere for children, adolescents with autism

Shafiqul: Economic, energy cooperation to top agenda during Yunus's Doha tour

Government to ban new industrial units within 10km of Sundarbans ECA

Bangladesh mourns passing of Pope Francis

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x