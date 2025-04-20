Monday, April 21, 2025

Law ministry to receive applications for withdrawing political harassment cases

'Victims may file applications to the solicitor of the Law and Justice Division'

Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs. Photo: Collected
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 06:04 PM

The Law Ministry from now on will receive applications for withdrawing political harassment cases filed from January 6, 2009, to August 5, 2024.

"Victims of such cases may file applications to the solicitor of the Law and Justice Division. But they must have to file attested copies of FIR or charge sheets of the concerned cases along with their applications," said Law Ministry spokesperson Dr Md Rezaul Karim.

The decision came from the 11th meeting of the ministry-level committee formed to withdraw political harassment cases at the ministry.

Presided over by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, the meeting decided to withdraw 724 more such cases.

Earlier, decisions were taken to withdraw 7,570 cases, bringing the total number of cases to be withdrawn to 8,294.

The committee has decided to withdraw all the political harassment cases filed from January 6, 2009, to August 5, 2024, in phases.

Topics:

Ministry of LawBangladesh PoliticsAsif Nazrul
