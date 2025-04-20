CA thanks officials for ensuring hassle-free movement during Eid

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting on Sunday with officials from the Ministries of Power, Energy and Road Transport and Bridges and Railways at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

Prof Yunus congratulated the officials for ensuring a hassle-free movement during the Eid-ul-Fitr with no traffic congestion on the highway and minimum power cuts during the nine-day-long festival.

The chief adviser said: “Even till now, I have been hearing nothing but good things about this Eid-ul-Fitr. Everybody keeps praising how everything was well organized.“

He also added that now a norm has been set and it’s time to carry it forward throughout the year.

The team of officials were led by Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser for the Ministries of Road Transport and Bridges, Railways and Power and Energy.

He briefed the chief adviser on how they had prepared for the Eid.

“Rather than working as individual ministries, we worked as a whole unit,” said Fouzul.

Citing the example of how Saidabad Bus Terminal was cleaned up and readied for the biggest annual exodus for villages, he said other ministries and even the private sector were involved in the planning and execution process.

“When we went to Saidabad Bus Terminal, it was dirty and disorganised. It looked like a giant urinal. So, we contacted the environmental ministry and had that sorted out," he said.

The adviser also emphasized the fact that none of the officials went to their hometown during the Eid holidays and were on the field to make sure everything was in order.

He also said if everything goes right, there will be minimal load shedding and no transport congestion during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.

He added: "Inshallah, the Eid-ul-Adha will also be a smooth ride logistically".

Sheikh Mohinuddin, special assistant to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Ms Farzana Momtaz, secretary of Electricity Division, Muhammad Saiful Islam, secretary Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and Siraj Syathi, principal secretary to the chief adviser were present at the meeting, among others.