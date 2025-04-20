Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

CA thanks officials for ensuring hassle-free movement during Eid

Adviser for the Ministries of Road Transport and Bridges, Railways and Power and Energy Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said that instead of functioning as individual ministries, they had worked as a unified unit

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting on Sunday with officials from Ministries of Power, Energy and, Road Transport and Bridges and Railways at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 04:05 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting on Sunday with officials from the Ministries of Power, Energy and Road Transport and Bridges and Railways at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

Prof Yunus congratulated the officials for ensuring a hassle-free movement during the Eid-ul-Fitr with no traffic congestion on the highway and minimum power cuts during the nine-day-long festival.

The chief adviser said: “Even till now, I have been hearing nothing but good things about this Eid-ul-Fitr. Everybody keeps praising how everything was well organized.“ 

He also added that now a norm has been set and it’s time to carry it forward throughout the year.

The team of officials were led by Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser for the Ministries of Road Transport and Bridges, Railways and Power and Energy.

He briefed the chief adviser on how they had prepared for the Eid.

“Rather than working as individual ministries, we worked as a whole unit,” said Fouzul. 

Citing the example of how Saidabad Bus Terminal was cleaned up and readied for the biggest annual exodus for villages, he said other ministries and even the private sector were involved in the planning and execution process.

“When we went to Saidabad Bus Terminal, it was dirty and disorganised. It looked like a giant urinal. So, we contacted the environmental ministry and had that sorted out," he said.

The adviser also emphasized the fact that none of the officials went to their hometown during the Eid holidays and were on the field to make sure everything was in order. 

He also said if everything goes right, there will be minimal load shedding and no transport congestion during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festival.

He added: "Inshallah, the Eid-ul-Adha will also be a smooth ride logistically".

Sheikh Mohinuddin, special assistant to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, Ms Farzana Momtaz, secretary of Electricity Division, Muhammad Saiful Islam, secretary Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and Siraj Syathi, principal secretary to the chief adviser were present at the meeting, among others.

Topics:

Road Transport and Bridges MinistryState Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral ResourcesMuhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan
Read More

Adviser: Dhaka to face power cuts first if there is load-shedding

Adviser: Govt to extend railway hospital services to all citizens

Fouzul pleads for not taking unnecessary, expensive projects for rail

Adviser hails this year's Eid travel as smoothest in 20 years

Adviser: Corruption and waste behind railway losses

CCTV cameras to be installed at bus, river terminals during Eid

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x