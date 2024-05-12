Humayun: Govt identifies short, long term actions for leather industry's development

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has said the government is working relentlessly for the overall development of the leather industry as it is one of the most export-oriented sectors of the country.

"Short and long-term actions have been identified for the development of the leather industry. Short-term actions have been fixed for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha and long-term actions have been identified for the overall development of the industry. All kinds of support will be provided for the implementation of the actions," he said.

Humayun said this while presiding over the seventh meeting of the "Task Force on Recommendation for Development of Leather Industry and Formulation of Action Plan" at the Industries Ministry in the city, said a press release.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu and Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana, among others, were present.

Humayun said steps are also being taken to ensure that leather traders or wholesalers do not face capital problems and get loans on easy terms.

"We need to increase the preservation facilities in the leather industry so that leather does not spoil," he added.

The minister said animal skins are sent to various religious institutions including orphanages during the Eid-ul-Azha.

"It involves our religious feelings. Training can be arranged for the concerned in proper skinning, preservation and ensuring a quality environment," he added.

Like earlier, in the meeting, decisions have been taken to fix the prices of the sacrificial animal skins, to arrange broadcasts of TVC or advertisements about proper removal of skins and to build temporary storage at strategic places for skins preservation with sufficient salt.

Decisions have also been taken to prevent the smuggling of skins of sacrificial animals, any kind of extortion, disorder or obstruction in skin collection and transportation activities and any rumours from spreading in the media including social media.