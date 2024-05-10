Friday, May 10, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Palak: Digital operation to make Hajj management easier

  • ‘PM will supervise the digital hajj management program’
  • Aim to make Hajj-related programs easier, disciplined
File photo: Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah on July 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Update : 10 May 2024, 06:01 PM

State Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Friday said the government is operating digital Hajj management program aiming to make all the Hajj related programs for the pilgrims easier and disciplined.

All the Hajj-related activities will be easier and better as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself will supervise the digital Hajj management program, he added.

The state minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a hajj pilgrims rally at Singra central mosque here on Friday morning.

Palak said: “We are keeping vigil so that none of the hajj pilgrims could be cheated by their Muallem. “If anyone does any fraudulent activities then legal action will be taken against him”.

Recalling the role of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in preaching and spreading Islam, the state minister said Bangabandhu did lot of work for the welfare of Islam.

Bangabandhu had established an Islamic Foundation, founded Kakrail mosque for the Tabligh Jamaat and allocated land for Ijtema at Tongi in Gazipur during his regime.

Similarly, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also working relentlessly for the welfare of Islam in line with the activities of Bangabandhu, he told the rally organized by Arafati Hazi Kalyan Samity.

The prime minister so far has constructed 560 beautiful model mosques across the country, he added.

Topics:

HajjZunaid Ahmed Palak
Read More

Palak urges MPs for social media verification to prevent fake IDs

Palak: All connectivity cables will be placed underground

First Bangladeshi hajj flight leaves for Jeddah

Hajj visa application deadline extended again till Saturday

Minister: All pilgrims will perform Hajj as scheduled

Biman to fly with hajj pilgrims from Chittagong on May 14

Latest News

Deaths in Brazil floods rise to 113

Austria's Grand Slam winner Thiem to retire at end of season

UN agency closes East Jerusalem compound after arson

BNP rally begins in Naya Paltan

Who are Israel’s main weapons suppliers and who has halted exports?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x