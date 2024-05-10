Palak: Digital operation to make Hajj management easier

State Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Friday said the government is operating digital Hajj management program aiming to make all the Hajj related programs for the pilgrims easier and disciplined.

All the Hajj-related activities will be easier and better as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself will supervise the digital Hajj management program, he added.

The state minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a hajj pilgrims rally at Singra central mosque here on Friday morning.

Palak said: “We are keeping vigil so that none of the hajj pilgrims could be cheated by their Muallem. “If anyone does any fraudulent activities then legal action will be taken against him”.

Recalling the role of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in preaching and spreading Islam, the state minister said Bangabandhu did lot of work for the welfare of Islam.

Bangabandhu had established an Islamic Foundation, founded Kakrail mosque for the Tabligh Jamaat and allocated land for Ijtema at Tongi in Gazipur during his regime.

Similarly, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also working relentlessly for the welfare of Islam in line with the activities of Bangabandhu, he told the rally organized by Arafati Hazi Kalyan Samity.

The prime minister so far has constructed 560 beautiful model mosques across the country, he added.