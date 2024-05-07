Titu: Govt working to ensure supply of essential commodities at affordable prices

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu has said the government is working to ensure the supply of essential commodities at an affordable price.

"No one can manipulate the market if the supply of essential commodities remains sufficient," he said.

The state minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at an inaugural program of selling essential products among 10 million family cardholders across the country in the city's Baridhara area.

Senior Secretary of Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh and senior officials of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) were present, among others, on the occasion.

During the Ramadan, Titu said, there was a ban on onion export in India.

"But we imported onions from India under special arrangements through the TCB. Our goal was to ensure that people could buy onions at an affordable price. As a result, the price of onions is still within reach for many people," he added.

He said: "We need to ensure that only eligible people get goods from the TCB. The list would be updated periodically. We also plan to increase the number of products which are sold through it."