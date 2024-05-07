Minister: All pilgrims will perform Hajj as scheduled

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan has said that all Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh will go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj on time with visas this year, there are no issues with visas for pilgrims.

He said this in response to a question while talking to reporters in his office at the secretariat on Tuesday.

Faridul Haque Khan said: “No matter what anyone says, when our flights are starting, pilgrims are taking tickets, getting visas, there is no problem. We can continue this without hesitation. We have that opportunity.”

Regarding the uncertainty in getting visa, he said: "We are not experiencing any problems. We will complete all our work on time. There is no doubt about it.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religion has informed that the visa application can be submitted till May 11.