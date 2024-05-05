Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Age limit for govt jobs: Minister clarifies decision process

  • Education Ministry has proposed raising age limit for government jobs
  • Decision to be made in consultation with PM Hasina
  • Proposed age limit: 35 years for general entry, 37 years for quota holders
File image of Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain. Photo: BSS
Update : 05 May 2024, 09:19 PM

Regarding the Education Ministry's recommendation to raise the age limit for government jobs, Minister of Public Administration Farhad Hossain has said it is subject to government policy.

"A decision in this regard will be made in consultation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, adhering to her directives," he said.

Talking to UNB, Farhad Hossain said Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has recommended that the age limit for entering government jobs should be 35 years in general and 37 years in the case of quota. 

Recently, he sent a letter to the minister of public administration with this recommendation.

"But the age limit for government jobs is a matter of policy decision of the state. A decision in this regard will be taken after it is presented to the prime minister."

"Any policy decision follows a process. We will consult with the prime minister on the issue and proceed with her suggestions", he added.

The minister also said if the age limit is increased, the recruitment policy should be changed. “We have to do special work on it.”

"Only after discussion with the prime minister can we say whether it will be done or not or when it will be done," the minister said.

"These issues have already been placed in front of the prime minister. Members of the 11th Parliament raised questions about this; I myself answered those questions and the prime minister also answered some of those questions. There she said the age limit for entering government jobs will be 30 years, but in the case of children of freedom fighters, it will be 32 years.”

The government has increased the retirement age from 57 to 59 years, he said, adding that the entry age has also been increased from 27 years to 30 years.

"If the entry age is increased, then we have to think about the age of retirement."

The prime minister has clarified these issues very nicely, Farhad said.

Topics:

Farhad HossainGovernment Jobs
Read More

Farhad: 358,237 persons appointed for govt jobs in 2019-2023

Farhad Hossain ordered to show cause for violation of electoral code of conduct

VAT now applicable for govt job application

State Minister: No attestation of documents needed for govt jobs in future

Raushan for extending age limit to 35yrs for govt jobs

Army, BGB to be deployed to enforce hard lockdown

Latest News

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Dhaka hit by rain, hail amidst heatwave

Arakan Army plans large settlement near Bangladesh border

Another Rohingya killed in Ukhiya camp

Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x