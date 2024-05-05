Age limit for govt jobs: Minister clarifies decision process

Regarding the Education Ministry's recommendation to raise the age limit for government jobs, Minister of Public Administration Farhad Hossain has said it is subject to government policy.

"A decision in this regard will be made in consultation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, adhering to her directives," he said.

Talking to UNB, Farhad Hossain said Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has recommended that the age limit for entering government jobs should be 35 years in general and 37 years in the case of quota.

Recently, he sent a letter to the minister of public administration with this recommendation.

"But the age limit for government jobs is a matter of policy decision of the state. A decision in this regard will be taken after it is presented to the prime minister."

"Any policy decision follows a process. We will consult with the prime minister on the issue and proceed with her suggestions", he added.

The minister also said if the age limit is increased, the recruitment policy should be changed. “We have to do special work on it.”

"Only after discussion with the prime minister can we say whether it will be done or not or when it will be done," the minister said.

"These issues have already been placed in front of the prime minister. Members of the 11th Parliament raised questions about this; I myself answered those questions and the prime minister also answered some of those questions. There she said the age limit for entering government jobs will be 30 years, but in the case of children of freedom fighters, it will be 32 years.”

The government has increased the retirement age from 57 to 59 years, he said, adding that the entry age has also been increased from 27 years to 30 years.

"If the entry age is increased, then we have to think about the age of retirement."

The prime minister has clarified these issues very nicely, Farhad said.