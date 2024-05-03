State Minister Simeen Hussain: Youth must come forward as agri-entrepreneurs

Minister of State for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain Rimi has said the government is extending all-out support to the agri-entrepreneurs and providing them with all sorts of stimulus packages and young people should take this opportunity to be the agents of change in the transformation of agriculture.

She was speaking in a day-long training program organized for agricultural entrepreneurs at Barun High School in Kapasia of Gazipur district on Friday.

United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) organized this training under the agricultural support scheme, titled ‘Bhoroshar Notun Janala’, which is being implemented as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project in accordance with the directive of the Bangladesh Bank.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director and Company Secretary, UCB PLC; Abul Alam Ferdous, Additional Managing Director of UCB PLC; Rezaul Karim Siddique, popular presenter of BTV’s agriculture-based show "Mati O Manush" & an agricultural analyst, were present among other distinguished guests.

With the presence of 200 selected agri-entrepreneurs hailing from different upazilas of Gazipur district, the day-long training program shed light on different important issues related to business planning, marketing, managerial skills, banking and financial aspects of agricultural enterprises, and answered the various queries of the entrepreneurs as well.

Simeen Hussain said: “Farmers are a great source of inspiration for us, so is our youth. It feels so good to see that many young entrepreneurs are nowadays getting interested in agriculture and contributing to the economy. But they need proper guidance. I feel that this initiative by the UCB bank will enlighten them and guide them to prosperity.”

Abul Alam Ferdous, Additional Managing Director of UCB PLC, said: “Our special CSR project will open a new window of trust in the minds of agri-entrepreneurs in the country. It will help to find a way to stand by the side of the farmers involved in agriculture and inspire them.”

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Additional Managing Director of UCB, said: “Equipping the farmers and agri-entrepreneurs with the right information and knowledge is very crucial to making sure that the country is moving forward in the right direction to achieve food security. UCB aims to do that through our CSR project ‘Bhoroshar Notun Janala’ that has been designed to facilitate and empower entrepreneurs across the country.”