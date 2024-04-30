Fisheries Ministry: Next seasonal ban on fishing in marine waters begins May 20

Like the previous years, the government is going to impose a 65-day ban beginning from May 20 on fishing in the country's all marine waters to ensure smooth breeding, production, conservation and sustainable collection of fish.

The ban will continue till July 23.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said this after a meeting held at the conference room of the ministry in Dhaka Tuesday morning.

Underscoring the need for awareness among the fishermen about the ban, he said during the ban period, not only will the law be enforced but also assistance will be provided through VGF cards for the fishermen to earn their livelihood for the conservation and sustainable collection of marine fisheries resources.

The minister called upon the division, district and upazila administrations and all the agencies engaged in maintaining law and order and all stakeholders involved in fishing and marketing business to implement the fishing ban program for the ban period to ensure proper breeding, production, conservation of marine fisheries resources and sustainable fish collection.

Officials from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Armed Forces Division, Public Security Division, Shipping Ministry, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, Navy, Coast Guard, River Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Headquarters, Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation, Divisional Commissioners of Chittagong, Khulna and Barishal, among others were present at the meeting conducted by Fisheries Ministry Secretary Md Selim Uddin.