Egyptian envoy meets Mirza Fakhrul

Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy met BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday morning and discussed various issues related to the upcoming national election and bilateral relations.

The hour-long meeting, which began around 11am, was held at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Egyptian Embassy Soheila Mahran accompanied the ambassador during the meeting.

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General Humayun Kabir, and Organising Secretary Shama Obaid were also present.

Sayrul said the meeting covered issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and Egypt, including Bangladesh’s next national election.

The Egyptian ambassador reaffirmed his country’s continued support for Bangladesh’s journey towards a better future, he said.