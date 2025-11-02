Sunday, November 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh reaffirms solidarity with Qatar; against any threat to security

The two sides discussed bilateral issues to deepen cooperation and understanding

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain met Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi on the sidelines of the ongoing 21st Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Photo: Facebook
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 01:57 PM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain reaffirmed Bangladesh's firm solidarity with Qatar against any threat to its security and sovereignty. 

He made the assurance during a bilateral meeting with Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi on the sidelines of the ongoing 21st IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, said a foreign ministry's press release here. 

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, underscoring the importance of deepening cooperation and mutual understanding. 

Adviser Touhid appreciated Qatar's continued support for Bangladesh's development priorities and its commitment to efforts aimed at resolving the Rohingya crisis.

In a separate meeting, the foreign adviser met with the secretary general of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to explore ways for the organization to play a stronger role in promoting political dialogue, regional peace, and cooperation across Asia.

Touhid is attending the 21st Manama Dialogue, which has brought together global leaders, foreign ministers, and policymakers to deliberate on key regional and international security issues.

Topics:

Bangladesh-Qatar relationsMd Touhid Hossain
Read More

Dhaka stresses peace, stability in Middle East

Touhid seeks reopening of Bahraini visa for Bangladeshis

Touhid: Have deep relations with US, extensive economic ties with China

Touhid: Bangladesh follows legal process in Hasina's return request

New ILO chief in Dhaka stresses urgency of decent work agenda

Touhid: Only one agreement under Indian LoC cancelled

Latest News

Prof Bidhan: Teachers must be aware to improve education quality in haor areas

Dinajpur farmers fear major losses as rain, wind flatten crops

1,407 tons of potatoes exported to Nepal via Banglabandha

Roadblocks trigger heavy traffic congestion in Dhaka

NZ great Williamson retires from T20 internationals

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x