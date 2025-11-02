Bangladesh reaffirms solidarity with Qatar; against any threat to security

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain reaffirmed Bangladesh's firm solidarity with Qatar against any threat to its security and sovereignty.

He made the assurance during a bilateral meeting with Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi on the sidelines of the ongoing 21st IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, said a foreign ministry's press release here.

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues, underscoring the importance of deepening cooperation and mutual understanding.

Adviser Touhid appreciated Qatar's continued support for Bangladesh's development priorities and its commitment to efforts aimed at resolving the Rohingya crisis.

In a separate meeting, the foreign adviser met with the secretary general of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to explore ways for the organization to play a stronger role in promoting political dialogue, regional peace, and cooperation across Asia.

Touhid is attending the 21st Manama Dialogue, which has brought together global leaders, foreign ministers, and policymakers to deliberate on key regional and international security issues.