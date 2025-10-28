Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Pakistan's petroleum minister meets Adviser Touhid

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and advancing partnerships for the benefit of their peoples

Pakistan's Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, meets Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 28, 2025. Photo: CA Press Wing
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 07:02 PM

Minister for Petroleum of Pakistan Ali Pervaiz Malik paid a courtesy call on the Adviser for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Md Touhid Hossain, on Tuesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistani minister is on a three-day official visit to Bangladesh, leading the Pakistan delegation at the 9th Meeting of Bangladesh-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission (JEC), which was held in Dhaka on Monday.

During the meeting, the adviser welcomed the visiting Pakistani minister and congratulated him on the successful completion of the 9th Meeting of JEC. He noted that the JEC would help identify new areas of economic cooperation and give fresh impetus to trade and investment.

The foreign affairs adviser and the visiting Pakistani minister expressed satisfaction over the recent positive developments and engagements between the two countries, including the visit of Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister to Bangladesh in August.

They exchanged views on various bilateral issues of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration in trade and economic cooperation. They also underscored the need to promote regular business-to-business interactions between the two countries to further enhance economic ties.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation across various sectors, with a shared resolve to advance partnerships that would benefit their peoples.

Topics:

Ministry of Foreign AffairsBilateral RelationsBangladesh-Pakistan
